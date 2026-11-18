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Jeff Bezos was “heavily involved” in Amazon MGM Studios casting Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond!

He dished on the process at the Silicon Valley & The World conference hosted by the news outlet Semafor in Menlo Park, CA on Tuesday.

Bezos said they narrowed the search down to just five candidates, which the New York Times reports included Nicholas Hoult, Jack Lowden, Josh O’Connor and Callum Turner.

The mogul said that each actor performed a screen test in London and made a final decision on Friday with Pattinson named the new 007!

“We down-selected to five finalists, and then we did real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists,” he said, adding, "It was really interesting. You know, full costume, real sets, other actors with them and three different scenes with each of the five finalists. And then we got together on Friday to spend a couple hours looking at all those screening tests."

He called all the finalists “extraordinarily talented” adding, "but there was something special about Rob Pattinson and his performances.”

They thought about going with someone less known, explaining, “But in the screening tests, it was so obvious. He is James Bond.”

After the news broke on Monday, Robert told “Extra” in a statement, “To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Amazon MGM Studios announced Denis Villeneuve is directing the film from a script by Steven Knight.