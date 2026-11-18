Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” spoke to Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson after their shocking elimination in the “Dancing with the Stars” semifinals.

The team performed a paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna and Calvin Harris and a quickstep to the “Glee” version of “Valerie,” receiving two perfect scores!

Jenna got emotional about the elimination, saying, “The positive is that I have been able to work with, every single day, an incredible human.”

Turning to Harry, she said, “I can't imagine my life without you in it.”

She continued, “And I’m just so grateful to have him and his beautiful family in my life forever now.”

Harry said the perfect scores felt “amazing” and shared how he hopes to take this experience forward.

“I’m just excited about the future because to me, what I really, really want to be able to do is to for people to appreciate good dancing on film, on TV, and to see that art kind of come back like it was in the ‘50s. And I think we've lost a little bit of that. So, every week we've been able to put a lot of that on display and hopefully we can do that on a grander scale.”

Harry also talked about paying tribute to his late “Glee” co-star Naya Rivera by dancing to “Valerie,” a song she performed on the show.

He said of the tribute, “It was absolutely special. We went through something really, really special that I don't think anyone will fully, truly understand, but I feel like the fans… understood that… I’m just so glad we got to make it this far to be able to do that and give them that nostalgia.”