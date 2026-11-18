Rockstar Games

Thursday is a big day for all the gamers out there since "Grand Theft Auto VI” drops!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Variety’s Jennifer Maas about the video game, which is expected to make $3-5 billon in its first week.

Jennifer said, “That is unprecedented… that is what a movie makes at the box office.”

To put things in perspective, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” took 10 weeks to reach $2.5 billion at the box office.

It has been reported that it took over $1 billion to develop and market the game, but it will most likely make up for the cost within a week of release.

It’s been 13 years since the release of the last “Grand Theft Auto” game.

As for why there is so much excitement for the game, Maas said, “I would go so far as to say it's the most anticipated release of a piece of entertainment ever. GTA has crossed generational lines.”