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British TV presenter Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp broke some major personal news this week during a live broadcast.

Hoenderkamp told her fellow GB News panelists and the audience that she’s pregnant at 59!

While reporting on a story, she shared, “I’m a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl. And I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of or anybody else for that matter: I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly.”

The doctor, who is also mom to Calum, 37, and Alice, 8, revealed she’s 12 weeks along.

Later in the broadcast, the whole panel helped Renée with a gender reveal. She cut into a cake that had pink on the inside, confirming she’s having a girl!

Renée shared she had frozen her eggs in the past and said that she traveled to Poland for her fertility treatments, as doctors in the U.K. wouldn’t help her due to her age.

She also opened up about her parenting journey, saying, “When I had Calum, I was 21 and I was working all hours… I was the main breadwinner in the house… I basically very rarely saw him. My parenting journey was difficult because, and this is all with hindsight I say this, he struggled because whilst he had everything, I sent him to private school, he had nannies, but he didn't have me.”

Hoenderkamp continued, “When I had Alice, which was a nice, a beautiful, beautiful surprise when I was 50. It wasn’t something I’d planned or I was expecting. It was so joyful. It was such a different experience because I was older. I could fit my work around her.”

She also responded to past criticism over having Alice at 50.