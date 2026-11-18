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Keke Palmer’s wrapping up 2026 in a big way!

She won a Daytime Emmy for her digital series “Glam Through the Ages” in October.

Palmer told us after the win, “I’m so excited. This is just so cool.”

She’s also the host of Wondery’s “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer,” where she’s had compelling conversations with the biggest names in entertainment and culture. Everyone from former First Lady Michelle Obama to Oprah, Jamie Foxx to Jennifer Hudson.

This week, Keke got some great news. Her show won Apple Podcast’s Show of the Year for 2026.

She shared a message to listeners as she celebrated, saying, “I am so excited and grateful and the fact that you keep showing up, tuning in, and being a part of these conversations, baby. That means everything to me.”