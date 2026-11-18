Three years after announcing their separation, it looks like Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle Karidis have reconciled.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In an interview with Fatherly, McLean seemingly confirmed that they are back on!

When asked what his partner loves about him, AJ brought up the separation. He wrote, “I think she loves my heart, my generosity, my kindness, my ability to be comforting and loving. We went through some tough stuff. We separated, we were living separately, and we both now can look back and reflect on what needed to happen.”

“There are no mistakes,” he emphasized. “I believe everything happens exactly how it's meant to be.”

According to Page Six, AJ and Rochelle “are back together.” A source added, “It’s been a while!”

It’s unclear when the two may have rekindled their relationship, but AJ called Rochelle “my love” in a birthday tribute from October.

He wrote on Instagram, “Happiest of birthdays my love! I hope you have the best bday with the girls today! Sad I can’t be there in person but I will see you all very soon! I love you! Hope you get some quality Italian!”

The two share two daughters Elliott, 14, and Lyric, 9.

In March 2023, A.J. and Rochelle broke the news on their separation.

In a statement to TMZ, the couple said, “Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future.”

They pointed out, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

Nearly a year later, they announced that they were officially ending their marriage.

In a joint statement, they shared, “As you all know we have been separated for over a year now. While we have hoped for reconciliation, we have decided to officially end our marriage.”

They continued, “It is with deep love and respect that we have made this decision. Our focus now is moving forward in the healthiest possible way with friendship and coparenting our girls at the forefront of this next chapter. We appreciate your kindness respect and privacy at this time.”

AJ shared the message with a crying emoji, while Rochelle included a black heart.