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Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh are dishing on their new series “Blade Runner 2099.”

“Extra” spoke with Hunter and Michelle about their characters Cora and replicant Olwen, respectively.

Hunter’s role required her to get physical, even requiring her to film some fight scenes.

She commented, “It was an enormous undertaking. This project is easily the most physical thing I’ve ever done. I was surrounded by experts, not only Michelle, but we had an incredible stunt team… I had all the support I needed to do it, hopefully, to the best of my ability.”

Schafer played a complex character since Cora is a human pretending to be a replicant partnered with a replicant.

How did she juggle the duplicity?

Hunter kept it real, saying, “I was a little scared. It was challenging. Thankfully, I sort of got to like work my way up into it and I started with Cora just being a human, not pretending to be anything so I could establish my base.”

She elaborated, “I do start going ‘Blade Runner’ mode and I was this sort of thing that I had to dial up and down and try to find the right points of… maintaining the performance of a Blade Runner and a replicant well enough that Cora wouldn’t get discovered while also still letting the audience and the camera know to a degree what’s going on inside Cora’s head. That was something I found challenging.”

Michelle loved the original “Blade Runner,” so she was happy to be part of that world as a replicant.

She explained, “It came during my formative years as a person and being it was so impactful to me, the questions of, you know, what the world could be like in the future.”

Michelle added, “When I had the opportunity to explore this much further, it was ‘Yes, please.’”

Michelle prepped for her role by asking some “interesting questions,” like, “Now the replicants have won, we’re in charge. Now, how does that dynamic change? Would the replicants be more human than the ones suppressing them before?”

Another thing that helped Michelle get into character was the “organic” sets. She stressed, “They were real. They were visceral. You could smell it. You could feel the heat. You could, you know, hear the fans and the details. You felt people worked there the whole time. So, and it was very important because then we don’t need to pretend.”

Hunter chimed in, “We really didn’t have to use our imaginations. The only green screen room was the spinner room. Everything else we could really touch and feel and see.”

According to Yeoh, the series explores identities, humanity, and desires, “which seems to be what we’re always asking.”