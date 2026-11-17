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Comedian Heidi Gardner’s boyfriend Ray Tintori has died at just 43, TMZ reports.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells the site that Tintori’s death is under investigation, and the cause and manner of his death have not been determined.

Sources also told the site Heidi is surrounded by loved ones as she grieves this difficult loss.

It is unknown when Ray started dating the “Saturday Night Live” alum, but he gushed over her in July 2025 with a birthday post.

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Tintori shared a carousel of images and wrote, in part, “I remember the first time we saw each other and how you laughed with your whole body the second our eyes met, and I immediately fell so fast. I’ve just been falling faster every day. You are the sexiest woman who ever lived, in every single manner of clothing, hair, and old age makeup. I’m crushing on you so deep, endlessly. You hold my heart perfectly and love me so proper.”

E! News reports Tintori was a director known for his prominent music videos. He was behind the camera on MGMT’s videos for “Time to Pretend,” “Kids,” and “Electric Feel” in 2008 and “Dancing in Babylon” in 2024.

Other credits include The Killers’ “Spaceman” video in 2009 and “Arcade Fire’s “Chemistry” video in 2017.

Ray was also a founding member of Court 13, a nonprofit arts collective in New Orleans that produced the 2012 film “Beasts of the Southern Wild.” He served as the special-effects unit director on the critically acclaimed film.