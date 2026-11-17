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Country singer Priscilla Block and her boyfriend Elijah Phillips are taking the next step in their relationship!

After 10 years together, Elijah popped the question to Priscilla.

In a joint Instagram, the couple wrote, “November 10th, 2026. The best day of our lives. 🤍💍”

Alongside some proposal photos, which took place in a forest-like setting, they gushed, “Ten years ago, we met, and God took us on the wildest, most beautiful ride. Through every chapter, He was writing a love story greater than we ever could’ve imagined.”

They also wrote, “A very special thank you to the most amazing people at @williams.jewelers for putting so much heart into creating a one of a kind ring that will forever be a part of our love story.”

In an interview with Country Now, Priscilla dished on Elijah’s engagement.

The “Just About Over You” singer shared, “I feel like the most annoying girl ever, but I just don’t care…I am so just happy. I hope every single girl in the world feels the love that I feel right now because it is so special.”

While she knew that the proposal would happen eventually, she was still surprised when the moment finally came!

She explained, “I was at this point in my life where everywhere, everything that I did, I’m like, ‘Is it going to happen tonight? Is it going to happen tonight?’”

Before he got down on one knee, Priscilla thought they were going to a comedy show with friends.

Block recalled, “He’s like, ‘Hey, let’s try and leave by 4:45.’ So I’m rushing back home. I have no time to wash my hair, do literally anything. So he comes in the bathroom, he’s like, ‘Are you curling your hair right now?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m just curling my front piece, but is it a problem if I do?’ And He’s like, ‘I’m going to go meet you in the car.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, are we in a rush? What’s going on?’ So I’m leaving and I’ve got curlers in my hair. I got makeup. I’m like, ‘I’m just going to finish in the car.’ And I come outside and he’s sitting in the side-by-side and he’s like, I’m like ‘I thought we were going.’”

Priscilla knew something was up when Elijah asked to see the sunset but didn’t follow their usual routine.

She elaborated, “Typically we go to the end of the drive to watch the sunset, and he took a right in front of the cabin. And as soon as he took a right, my heart was beating outside of my chest. And I was like, ‘Wait, Elijah.’ And he was like, ‘Just take it in.’ I’m sobbing. I’m taking the curlers out of my hair. So we pull up to this spot and he’s got candles, roses, this beautiful setup, and we’re both just crying in there.”

Calling it the “most beautiful night ever,” Block said, "He just took his time and literally halfway through I’m like, ‘Are you going to get down on one knee? Get down on one knee.’ And he was like, ‘No.’ He was like, ‘I get one chance to do this and I want to tell you every single reason why I want to marry you before I ask.’”