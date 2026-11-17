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“Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” star Bobbi Althoff and her basketball boyfriend Tyler Hawkins have called it quits after two years.

On Tuesday, Tyler broke the news of the split on TikTok.

He said, “Bobbi and I split about two months ago. It wasn't a bad breakup. There wasn't one thing that led to us splitting. I just think that we were two very different people, and I think that over time we realized we weren't as compatible as we thought we were. And that's not a knock on her. I think she's amazing.”

“I have nothing but love for her and her family. They were great to me,” Hawkins went on. “I just think that we realize we might be better as friends rather than partners.”

Despite the breakup, Tyler wouldn’t “change anything,” emphasizing, “I'm forever grateful that we got the chance to experience life together for that time period. I truly just wish her the best. I hope she finds her person. I hope she's successful in whatever it is that she chooses to do. But it's really all love.”

In an interview with People magazine, Hawkins revealed that it was somewhat difficult to see clips of “Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County” after the split.

He explained, “Actually seeing us as a couple knowing that we aren’t together was tough. I miss her and everything and the life that we had.”

Earlier this year, Bobbi opened up about their relationship, telling People, “Things are great. We are doing well. I think we’ve been together for almost a year and a half now, and yeah, things are good. He’s all I want for myself in a boyfriend and we’ve been really happy.”