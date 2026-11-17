Pinellas County Jail/Mega

More than a week after Meghan Markle’s father Thomas Markle Sr. was charged with one count of possession of child pornography in the United States of America, he has reportedly been hit with charges in the Philippines.

According to People magazine, the Philippine National Police filed two charges of “offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing any form of Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Material (CSAEM) and one count of possessing CSAEM.”

Markle Sr. and his lawyers have not commented on the new report, but he moved to Cebu, Philippines, in January 2025. He then moved to Florida in May of this year.

Last week, Markle Sr.’s mug shot was released after he was ordered back into detention without bond after allegedly cutting off his ankle monitor during his house arrest.

In the photo, Markle Sr. gave the camera a piercing look as he wore what appeared to be an orange prison jumpsuit.

Based on court records obtained by “Extra,” Thomas, 82, has surrendered his U.S. passport and his tourist visa.

Earlier this month, Thomas was arrested in Florida.

According to a federal criminal complaint, investigators found child sexual abuse material in multiple storage units rented by Markle Sr.

Thomas has not entered a plea but denied the allegations.

Calling them “sick lies,” Thomas told the DailyMail.com, “I’m shocked, I’m hurt, and I’m very upset that my son is making these accusations against me. I could never do what I’m being accused of. It’s the worst thing anyone could accuse me of.”

Meghan also released her first statement on the allegations against her father.

In a statement to People magazine, Meghan said, “I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed.”

The Duchess of Sussex revealed she learned of past allegations against her father in 2018, the same year she married Prince Harry.

She explained, “In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection. That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

Meghan went on, “I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children, was for one reason: to protect them.”