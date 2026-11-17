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“Extra” dished with the stars at the “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” premiere in NYC.

Some had big shoes to fill in the prequel like Kieran Culkin and Elle Fanning.

Kieran plays Caesar Flickerman, originally portrayed by Stanley Tucci in the “Hunger Games” movies, while Elle is Effie Trinket, who was played by Elizabeth Banks.

Culkin called it “intimidating,” explaining, “People love this character. They love what Stanley Tucci did. So, it felt a little bit like I shouldn’t do this… but then our director basically said… 'Make it your own. Do do your own thing with it.’”

He still wanted to “make them connect a little bit,” but from there he “had a bit of freedom to play.”

We spoke with Elle separately, who went full Effie Trinket with her look, telling us, “It is Givenchy, Sarah Burton designed it.”

Pointing out the embellishments on her dress, “They’re all vintage powder puffs and lipsticks. And this is Cartier Jewelry and Stephen Jones made my hat with crystal blush. And so if you need a makeup touchup, I got you.”

Fanning shared, “I’ve always loved ‘The Hunger Games’ and this opportunity, I just feel so honored also to, you know, to fill the shoes of Elizabeth Banks… that’s a nerve-wracking task.”

Elle went on, “She’s such a beloved character and [Elizabeth] made Effie just so lovable and iconic. I was nervous, but I'm really happy to join the family.”

The fans played a part in her landing the role!

“They wanted me to play Effie… the fans cast me in this part. The studio was like, ‘We're getting inundated with this. Like, would you do this?’ I was like an automatic Yes. Of course Thank you very much. I love you guys!”

Then there is Ralph Fiennes… who plays a younger President Snow. His part was originated by the late Donald Sutherland.

Ralph said the costume helped him, explaining, “The costume is really helpful. You know, it's very sort of tailored and elegant and all gathered up and sort of, you know, that was the kind of costume that helps you.”

Glenn Close is also playing a Capitol character known as Drusilla Sickle.

She said, "I love characters that you have to totally transform yourself and as she's described in the book, she's all stretched and pinned, so you don't really know how old she is. So, you know, the idea of stretching my face. The only prosthetic I had was something to cover the tape that made my nose turn up.”

Glenn said the transformation took about three hours per day!