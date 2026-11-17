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Co-stars Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace had only good things to say about each other at the premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” in NYC!

“Extra” caught up with the stars separately with Joseph saying, “I’m so proud of everyone. I'm especially proud of Mckenna. I mean, she’s carried our entire press tour. It wouldn’t be the same thing. The film wouldn’t be the same thing without her. And I’m just so happy to celebrate this with all my friends.”

Mckenna said of wrapping the press tour, “I’m gonna miss being here with Joe. It’s been so special getting to do this with him and I just feel so lucky and so blessed to have gotten to do this in general.”

She added, “We have such an incredible fan base behind these films… It’s crazy that they know who Joe and I are and it’s just so special to have been welcomed into this fan base.”

Grace went on, “I’ve never experienced anything like this and I don’t know if I ever will again. You know, this has been a special one. I’ll remember this for the rest of my life and I’ve had a really good time being on it with Joe. It’s been really special.”

The actress also talked about paying homage to Katniss and her Mockingjay gown with her red-carpet look, saying, “The Mockingjay gown, originally whenever Katniss wears it, it’s taking a moment that was created by the Capitol and Snow to turn her into an object and kind of an attraction and they turned it into a moment of rebellion and I think that that's such an important part of the film.”

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Joseph also talked about playing “Hunger Games” tribute Haymitch Abernathy in the prequel film, a character originated by Woody Harrelson.

“I was so nervous when I first began filming about, you know, how I was going to take this on and all the pressure,” he said. “And I loved that the character gave me the ability to offload the pressure and just be a support network for all these younger actors around me. That was my favorite part of playing this character.”

Mckenna, who plays tribute Maysilee and her twin Merrilee in the movie, said of the film, “I hope that you love it and know how much love and hard work went into it. Every day that I went on set, I was thinking about the fans. I was thinking about you guys… and your image of Maysilee. So, I just hope and pray that I’ve portrayed her in a way that you guys like and I cannot wait for you guys to see it so soon now.”

“Extra” also caught up with Ben Wang, who plays tribute Wyatt Callow. He said being part of “Hunger Games” has been nonstop “pinch-myself” moments. He also reacted to rumors he could be starring as Bobby Drake aka Iceman in Marvel’s upcoming “X-Men” reboot.

Maya Hawke also chatted with “Extra” about her role as past Hunger Games winner Wiress. She spoke about her character’s moral strength and raved about how the cast was so “beautiful and open.”

We also spoke with Jesse Plemons about his role as a young Plutarch Heavensbee, a role portrayed by Philip Seymour Hoffman in the “Hunger Games” movies. Jesse spoke about the complex character and balancing the villainous side with a sense of hope. Jesse also talked about watching some of the films that Hoffman did but emphasized how different this character is as a younger man just starting out.