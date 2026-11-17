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“Obsession” star Inde Navarrette was honored at the 2026 Elle Women in Hollywood event with a slew of A-listers like Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz and Julianne Moore.

“Extra” spoke with Inde, who teased her upcoming role as Rogue in Marvel’s “X-Men” and reacted to whether she’d play a Bond girl opposite Robert Pattinson.

Inde couldn’t say much about her role, but shared, “I’m really excited to play her. I think she’s well-loved in my heart and I’m really excited to share her with you guys.”

Navarrette is also down to be a Bond girl! She quipped, “Give me a gun!”

Raving about Pattinson as the new James Bond, Inde commented, “He’s a phenomenal actor and he’s disappeared into every single role and I think he’ll kill every role that he’s given.”

Navarrette’s life has changed overnight since her breakout role in “Obsession.”

She explained, “I’m a child of seven. I’m the second oldest. I want to make my parents proud. I want to make myself proud. I want to be a good role model for my little sisters and my little brothers.”

As for how it felt to be honored by Elle, Inde said, “There’s a level of trust that I gained on ‘Obsession’ that I just want to keep fulfilling in myself. I want to keep telling younger women and even older women, I think we all need to be reminded that we need to trust ourselves. We are capable of more than we think.”

Referencing her “Obsession” character, Navarrette noted, “Nikki taught me a lot on how we need to stop judging in order to understand and to create empathy in ourselves and in others.”

Showing love for her peers, Inde added, “It’s just an honor to be in among the women that I am with tonight… They’ve done the work and I learn from them every day.”