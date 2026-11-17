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“Good Morning America’s” Gio Benitez is opening up to People magazine about his heart disease diagnosis at just 41.

Despite his healthy lifestyle and zero symptoms, Gio recently found out he has coronary artery disease.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, CAD is when “cholesterol and other substances make up plaque that narrows your coronary arteries.”

Benitez, who is married to “Extra’s” special correspondent Tommy DiDario, explained that a family history of heart attacks made him concerned for his own health.

“It was literally everywhere all around me,” Benitez told People. “So, I was always sort of panicked around it, even though doctors over the years told me everything’s fine. But when I got the diagnosis, with the kind of heart health trauma that I have in my life, that’s something that I started thinking about myself. ‘Is this going to happen to me tonight? Is this it? Will I close my eyes and just never open them again?’”

It was Gio’s concerns over his family health history that prompted him to bring it up to Dr. Tara Narula, ABC’s chief medical correspondent, co-host of ABC News Live’s Doctor’s Note and a board-certified, practicing cardiologist.

The conversation happened about a year ago, Dr. Narula met with Benitez and reviewed his medical history.

While he had previously passed a cardiac stress test she suggested a coronary artery calcium scan, which is a CT scan to check for plaque buildup.

Gio finally went in for the scan a few weeks ago.

Afterward, he waited for his calcified plaque score, expecting to receive a zero. His score came back 137.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “A score of 100 to 300 means moderate plaque deposits. It’s associated with a relatively high risk of a heart attack or other heart disease over the next three to five years.”

He told People, “I couldn’t believe it. My other tests were fine and now here it was — my worst fear, coming true. How could this be happening?”

Dr. Narula explained the findings, telling the magazine, “A stress test can be normal and you can still have heart disease. A stress test evaluates the heart’s response to exertion, while a calcium scan looks for plaque itself. So, a person can have coronary artery disease without experiencing symptoms or showing abnormalities on a stress test.”

She said of his family history, “He’s a perfect example of someone where they have all the other markers really nicely lined up, but it’s just their genetics that can be so strong.”

Dr. Narula said patients like Gio needs to take steps to reduce their risk of heart attack or stroke.

The Cleveland Clinic says, “Coronary artery disease treatment often includes lifestyle changes, risk factor management and medications. Some people may also need a procedure or surgery.”

Benitez said his treatment plan is going well. “I’m feeling really, really good,” he told People. “What [Dr. Narula] said would happen is happening. So that’s helped put my mind at ease.”

He’s hoping his story will encourage others to get tested, especially if they have a family history of heart disease.

“I know that I literally just found this out, but I kind of want to scream it from the rooftops,” he said. “If there is any risk for you, I want you to do this; I want you to have this conversation with your doctor. Even if you feel fine, something could be lurking that isn’t fine.”

Dr. Narula explained that the calcium scan may not be necessary for everyone. Other tools include cholesterol blood pressure tests and cardiovascular risk calculators.

She said of coronary artery disease, “This is a chronic disease that requires ongoing attention. You’re going to have to take medication and you’re going to have to pay attention to your body and make some changes. But I’ve had patients who run marathons despite having multiple stents in their arteries, and others who have lived into their late 90s.”