Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for ELLE

Florence Pugh stunned in Ralph Lauren at 2026 Elle Women in Hollywood event, where she was among the honorees.

“Extra” spoke with Florence, who is about to hit the press circuit for “Dune: Part III” and “Avengers: Doomsday.”

She shared, “I’ve got, like, two of the most bonkers press tours I’m about to start. I’ve got Marvel and ‘Dune’ at the same time, so a lot of this is really getting dressed up and talking and celebrating and hopefully seeing the people like the films.”

Pugh is also looking forward to the holidays, saying, “A lot of eating for Christmas.”

On being celebrated by Elle, Pugh commented, “It's so beautiful to be recognized, obviously, at any moment in your career. But when you’ve when you’ve worked really hard and you’ve tried to do right by yourself and you’ve always tried to be honest and truthful in every move and decision that you make and then that’s recognized, it’s an important moment because I wouldn’t have given myself the pat on the back had it not been for moments like this.”

Pugh was pinching herself that she is in the same company as Julianne Moore, saying, “I’ve been watching these women my whole life and to be in a lineup with them, there’s no words. I can’t believe it.”

Florence offered some advice to aspiring actresses, saying, “Unfortunately, it’s going to be hard, but you have to believe in yourself.”