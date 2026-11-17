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Anne Hathaway is a mom again!

The actress and husband Adam Shulman have welcomed their third child, TMZ reports.

The site posted photos of Anne taking a stroll with the newborn in NYC.

In the pics, Anne holds the baby in a dark brown chest carrier. The little one’s tiny head can be seen in an adorable winter hat.

Hathaway was all smiles as she walked with a friend while wearing a hat, sunglasses and a long trench coat.

Anne, who is also mom to Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, recently opened up to “Extra” about motherhood at the “Verity” premiere.

She shared, “It’s just such an amazing journey where you discover what you’re made of, you know, and because it’s not just, like, depleting yourself in the name of something else. You actually get fed at the same time with so much joy and so much love."