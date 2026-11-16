Television November 16, 2026
Tristan Thompson Tricks Darius Garland with Shattering Art in Hilarious ‘Foul Play’ Prank (Exclusive Clip)
“Extra” has an exclusive clip of Tristan Thompson pulling a fast one on L.A. Clippers’ Darius Garland on the latest episode of TBS’ “Foul Play with Anthony Davis.”
In the clip, Darius believes Tristan is introducing him to the art world and Garland is asked to present a one-of-a-kind piece of art at an auction.
As Darius introduces the special art, his microphone squeaks, and the glass piece — said to contain former President Barack Obama’s mouth vapors — shatters!
Garland is stunned as his microphone squeak is blamed for the broken art.
Little does he know, Anthony Davis and his team are behind the scenes orchestrating it all!
Watch the episode, “Suits & Streakers,” Monday, November 16, at 9 p.m. on TBS.