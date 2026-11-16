‘The Mad Pooper’ Case: Why Did She Leave Taco Bell Napkins? (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has a sneak peek from the first episode of TLC’s “The Mad Pooper,” a two-hour special that revisits the case of a mysterious female jogger who repeatedly left behind some unwelcome surprises on lawns in Colorado Springs, becoming a viral sensation.

In the clip, journalist Taylor Lorenz muses, “It is weird because she was using Taco Bell napkins, so she seemed to be prepared for it, which makes it seem premeditated.”

Another journalist, Sean Beedle, added, “The weirdest thing about the case is that this happened over and over and over again, but it was never really solved.”

Others in the clip wonder why she did it. Was it a fetish, was she just extremely cheap?