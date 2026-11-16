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Teresa Giudice is promoting her new memoir “The Queen of New Jersey,” which covers the ups and downs from the last 10 years of her life.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi sat down with Teresa, who has definitely “earned” the title of “The Queen of New Jersey.”

As for how this book is different from her previous six, Giudice shared, “I started off with, you know, losing my dad, going through that, and then getting divorced, seeing Joe for the first time when he got deported in Italy. And have to start… really starting over.

“I had to take care of everything, taking care of my four daughters, being the financial provider, sole provider, taking care of my dad, you know, so making money, working, taking care of the house, figuring out everything to do with the house. Like, there’s no man around, like, so I had to do everything on my own.”

Teresa is returning to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” after a two-year hiatus, even burying the hatchet with both her brother Joe and his wife Melissa.

As for their relationship nowadays, Giudice said, “Oh, I mean it’s great. I mean, I was with them yesterday. They came to my book signing in Ridgewood, and then afterwards we went to go eat, so yeah, and we’re definitely a force, you know, together. Like, and like I know, and I want people to know that, like, like I want, especially like the new girls, like, don’t try to like split us up because it’s not going to happen.”

Teresa is getting ready for five new Housewives joining the show, saying, “We definitely want peace for our family.”

Last year, Giudice appeared on FOX’s “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” calling it more difficult than prison.

She explained, “Because we slept on a cot… rubber… And like with four legs, that was it. And you have to sleep in your clothes. Like, you have to sleep in your clothes. I slept in my clothes and my boots because anytime, like, we have to go… The food wasn’t that great.”

As for her prison experience, Giudice commented, “I’m gonna have to say where I was, the food was pretty good, and I used to cook a few times… I worked out every day because I’m like, ‘Thank you, God.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you put me here.’ I finally got my answers in prison.

“I was like, I don’t know. I really, I was, I was angry with God. I’m like, ‘I don’t know why you put me here’… and that’s what I talk about in the books,” Teresa added. “But then I finally got my answer years later… I wasn’t supposed to be with Joe anymore, and I moved on from that chapter. And then finding love again.”

How does she handle it all?

Giudice answered, “I think going through everything I’ve gone through, it just made me stronger and stronger. It really did. And I have four daughters that are looking up to me, so it’s like I can’t break. I cannot break. So I always think about them, like always. Like so, they just keep me going. They really do.”

Teresa has been staying especially strong for her 20-year-old daughter Milania, who lost her best friend and very publicly went through a manic meltdown at the airport.

In her new book, Teresa revealed that Melania called her a “role model” in a letter.

Giudice gushed, “I adore like my daughters. Like, I live for them.”

In the book, she also talks about her breakup with Joe.

Looking back on the split, Teresa said, “Like, there was times that I wanted to not to leave him, and I just didn’t, and I don’t want to give it away… That’s why you have to read the book. But when I saw him in Italy, you know, after he got deported, I said to myself, ‘When I see him, I’ll see if I feel anything.’

“And that’s, and I talk about it exactly what happened when I saw him. Obviously, we’re not together, so, and that’s when I realized. And I mean, there was no way I was going to stay with him. I mean, he wanted me to stay with him, and then he was visit him once a month, and I’m like, ‘That’s not gonna happen.’

“You know, he even said to me… I guess because he was didn’t want me to find someone else. He’s like, ‘You’re never gonna find someone that’s gonna want you with… four children, and all this baggage.’ And I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Teresa made Joe eat his words, finding love with Louie Ruelas. They married in a lavish ceremony in 2022.