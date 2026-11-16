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Details have emerged in the shocking death of Justin Bieber’s ex, Sahara Ray, who died at 34 a month ago.

An emergency call was reportedly made about an overdose just two days before her passing.

In police records obtained by Page Six, it was revealed that a 911 call was placed to Ray’s home in Los Angeles. The service call was classified as a reported overdose.

Based on her death certificate, obtained by TMZ, Ray died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on October 18.

Her official cause of death has been listed as deferred, pending toxicology reports, but DailyMail.com recently reported that Ray suffered a fentanyl overdose.

According to the outlet, her family made the difficult decision to remove her from life support.

Ray was reportedly surrounded by loved ones when she passed away.

According to DailyMail.com, it was unclear if the overdose was accidental.

Her mother, Gretchen Bach, told DailyMail.com, “Sahara was an incredibly passionate and kind young woman who loved her family, fashion, her daughter Snow, and surfing.”

She continued, “We’re feeling the love that is pouring in from her cherished friends, fans and the many communities that she was part of around the world.”

Ray, the daughter of professional surfer Tony Ray, had just welcomed her daughter Snow in January.