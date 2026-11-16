YouTube

Russell Brand could be in trouble over a message to his fans.

Earlier this month, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. A judge sentenced the comedian to 10 years and six months behind bars.

On Sunday, Brand’s wife Laura shared a message from the disgraced comedian on their YouTube channel.

She explained, “So Russell has asked me to read something to you today.”

Laura then read a statement from Russell that said, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

She continued to read, “The good news is that Christ is with us when we choose him, and I do. I am incarcerated in HMP Littlehey. Little as in small, and hey as in, ‘Hey, I’m in the biggest sex offenders’ prison in Europe.’ The good news is that I have already seen that the staff here are strong, they are kind, and they are dedicated. And as for my fellow prisoners, I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone.”

“I don’t know which other men here are not guilty, and the ones that are, they are people that Christ died to save, like you and me. Let us all love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us. Please support my treasured wife and family. I feel your prayers. Your brother in Christ, Russell.”

The video also included a pre-recorded Sunday Service with the couple.

On Monday, Reuters reported a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham condemned the message, stating, “This is ⁠clearly appalling and is being urgently investigated.”

The spokesperson said, “We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules,” explaining, “Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances.”