Robert Pattinson Is the New James Bond!

Robert Pattinson can add Agent 007 to his resumé!

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The actor was just named the new James Bond.

The 007 X account posted the news on Monday with the a photo of Robert in character and the message, “Robert Pattinson is James Bond.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

The account then shared a video of Pattinson coming into view with a gun with the iconic theme music playing.

The caption said, “Identity Confirmed.”