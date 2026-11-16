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Just days ahead of her second wedding ceremony with Keely Watson, Bozoma Saint John-Watson is spilling the tea in our “Extra” Confessional with Derek Hough!

Bozoma opened up about the misconceptions about her, group chats, and her love of diamonds!

With her reality show background, many mistake Bozoma for an extrovert, but she’d rather sit at home on the couch alone “and not talk to a soul.”

She added, “I need to recharge by myself.”

As for what compliment she loves hearing, Saint John enjoys people noticing her tall stature.

She quipped, ‘I’m also wearing 4-inch heels most of the time… so I’m cheating a little bit.”

Bozoma has learned to embrace her “ambitious and unapologetic” nature.

Her personality has helped her succeed professionally, especially when she was a marketing exec for Apple, Netflix, and Pepsi. She emphasized, “I want to rule!”

Bozoma won’t ever apologize for her diamonds!

She joked, “Get me dripped out… I don’t care if I’m going on a plane, I have chains, ropes of diamonds on.”

Bozoma also made a major confession about her group chats with friends.

She admitted, “I think if something happens to me, I those group chats need to be destroyed.”