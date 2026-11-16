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On Monday, news broke that Robert Pattinson will be the new James Bond!

Hours later, “Extra” spoke with Ralph Fiennes at the New York premiere of “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,” where he reacted to the casting.

Fiennes was part of the iconic franchise when Daniel Craig was Bond. He appeared in three movies: “Spectre,” “No Time to Die,” and “Skyfall.”

Ralph said, “I think he’ll be great… He’s got a great look to him and I think he’s good. He has a different vibe to Daniel, which is always good to change it up a bit."

“I’ve not seen him do a Bondlike role,” Fiennes added. “They must have tested him and everything. He must have ticked the boxes for the producers. And he looks great, in the early pictures of him, he looks really cool, so I’m thrilled for him.”

Ralph also talked about joining "The Hunger Games” franchise.

Praising director Francis Lawrence, Fiennes said, “Francis, who's been helming this franchise for some time, is a collaborative director. So, it was a lovely collaborative energy on the set." He added, “They welcomed me.”

In the movie, Fiennes plays a younger President Snow, noting that the costume helped him get into character. He said, "It's very sort of tailored and elegant and gathered up... That was the kind of costume that helps you."