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Hollywood stars shared the stage with student playwrights, performers and experimental artists during a packed year at Harvard University’s historic Farkas Hall.

Michael Keaton and Rose Byrne supplied the marquee names as Hasty Pudding Theatricals’ 2026 Man and Woman of the Year, but their appearances represented only one part of the venue’s 2025–26 season.

An 18-page impact report from Harvard’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences details a year that combined celebrity spectacle, academic instruction and original productions at the Cambridge, Massachusetts, theater.

Provided by Andrew Farkas

Keaton, whose credits include “Batman,” “Beetlejuice,” “Birdman" and “Spotlight,” participated in Hasty Pudding’s annual celebration. Byrne, known for Bridesmaids, Damages and If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, received the organization’s Woman of the Year honor.

The 2026 festivities coincided with Hasty Pudding’s 177th annual musical comedy, Salooney Tunes. The Western-themed satire continued the organization’s tradition of elaborate costumes, irreverent humor and student performance.

Farkas Hall also serves as the home of Harvard’s Department of Theater, Dance & Media, which marked its 10th anniversary during the academic year.

Student work included The Fate of Poetry, an immersive drama written and directed by Harvard senior Claire R. Liu and set against the political tensions of McCarthyism.

Every Body Talking approached identity and the human body through an original musical created from interviews and student collaboration.

The Harvard Playwrights Festival expanded the focus on new work by presenting readings of nine plays from advanced writing students.

Beyond its public performances, the hall hosted classes, workshops and discussions involving faculty members and visiting artists. Subjects included choreography, production management, documentary theater and the history of American performance.

Broadway performers led workshops, while other programming examined independent theater and the relationship between creative expression and contemporary society.

Named for Harvard alumnus and real estate investor Andrew Farkas, the building brings the university’s entertainment traditions and academic arts programs under one roof.

The result is a venue where a Hollywood tribute can be followed by an experimental student production, a new-play reading or a classroom devoted to the practical work behind a performance.

Harvard’s report presents Farkas Hall not simply as a theater, but as a creative center where students can write, direct, choreograph, produce and perform while participating in one of the university’s longest-running entertainment traditions.