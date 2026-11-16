Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker’s Cause of Death Revealed

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Ken Urker’s cause of death has been confirmed.

Urker, who was the ex-fiancé of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and the father of her daughter, died October 1.

In a statement obtained by People magazine, the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s office revealed that Urker died of an accidental drug overdose.

An autopsy and toxicology tests blamed “accidental poly substance drug toxicity” for his death.

The coroner’s statement to People continued, “The case is now complete, and no further testing is pending.”

Urker died on his 34th birthday.

TMZ reports Ken was found unresponsive in Louisiana.

The Lafourche Sheriff’s Office told the outlet, “We responded to a residence in Raceland today after receiving a call at 6:15 p.m. Kenan Urker, 34, was found dead upon arrival. At this time, we are continuing the death investigation.”

After his death, Gypsy told People magazine exclusively that Ken died of a drug overdose — but she stopped short of saying whether she thought it had been intentional on his part.

“I’m in disbelief. I can’t think,” she told the magazine. “I’ve screamed until my throat burns.”

She told People in a statement, “Ken was an amazing father and a man who was deeply loved. He will forever be my soulmate and my red string, a connection that time, distance, and even death can never erase.”

Continuing to praise him as a dad, saying, “Above all, Ken loved our daughter, Aurora. She is a beautiful reflection of his enduring spirit, and through her, a part of him will always remain with us. I will make sure she grows up knowing how deeply her father loved her and who he was beyond what strangers on the internet chose to say about him.”