Grammy Nominations 2027: The Complete List

The 2027 Grammy nominations have just been announced!

See the list below:

Record of the Year

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars

“Where is My Husband!,” Raye

“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Berghain,” Rosalía, Björk, Yves Tumor

“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift

“Dracula,” Tame Impala, Jennie

Album of the Year

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope.,” Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Lux (Complete Works),” Rosalía

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Berghain,” Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vila Tobella and Dylan Wiggins, songwriters

“Choosin’ Texas,” Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor, songwriters

“The Cure,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters

“Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters

“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Zach Nahome, songwriters

“Risk it All,” Dernst Emile II, James Fauntelero, Philip Lawrence and Bruno Mars, songwriters

“Where Is My Husband!,” Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

Sienna Spiro

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Raye

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean

“Risk It All,” Bruno Mars

“Where Is My Husband!,” Raye

“The Cure,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Sauvignon Blanc,” Rosalía

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Runway,” Lady Gaga, Doechii |

“Bring Your Love,” Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye, Hans Zimmer

“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

“Dracula,” Tame Impala, Jennie

Best Asian Pop Performance

“Sunset Kiss,” Babymetal, Polyphia

“Unang Kilig,” BIN

“Bang Bang,” IVE

“404 (New Era),” KiiiKiii

“Yes,” Lisa

“Visa,” SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Art of Loving,” Olivia Dean

“Petal,” Ariana Grande

“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars

“This Music May Contain Hope.,” Raye

“You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So In Love,” Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Lights Burn Dimmer,” Fred Again..

“I Feel So Free,” Madonna

“Crank,” Slayyyter

“My Old Ways,” Tame Impala

“Melatonin,” Tinashe

“Music,” Underscores

Best Dance Pop Recording

“Blue Moon,” Zara Larsson

“Danceteria,” Madonna

“Life Boat,” Raye

“Dance…,” Slayyyter

“Too Easy,” Tinashe

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Confessions II,” Madonna

“Sexistential,” Robyn

“Soma,” Skrillex

“Wor$t Girl in America,” Slayyyter

“Deadbeat,” Tame Impala

Best Remixed Recording

“Beto’s Horns (Fred Remix),” Fred Again.. and Tom Norris, remixers (Fred Again.., Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso)

“I Just Might (Austin Millz Remix),” Austin Millz remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

“Love Sensation,” Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna and Kylie Minogue)

“Opalite (Chris Lake Remix),” Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

“A Question of Trust (Boys Noize Remix),” Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

“Where Is My Husband!,” David Guetta and Hypaton, remixers (Rau, David Guetta, Hypato)

Best Rock Performance

“Sarniezz,” Angine de Poitrine

“Lost Boyz,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Trinidad,” Geese

“What’s Wrong With Me,” Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

“In the Stars,” Rolling Stones

Best Metal Performance

“The Edge of Perfection,” Anthrax

“Hive Mind,” Knocked Loose, Denzel Curry

“Your Ghost Again,” Mastodon

“Let There Be Shred,” Megadeth

“End of You,” Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney Laplante

Best Rock Song

“In the Stars,” Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, songwriters, (the Rolling Stones)

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Huston and Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

“My Only Angel,” Joe Perry Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler and Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, Yngblud)

“Streets of Minneapolis — Radio Mix,” Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

“Trinidad,” Max Bassin, Dominic Digesu, Emily Green and Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

“What’s Wrong With Me,” Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo and Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

“Vol. II,” Angine de Poitrine

“Your Favorite Toy,” Foo Fighters

“The Wow! Signal,” Muse

“Foreign Tongues,” the Rolling Stones

“Frozen Charlotte,” Jack White

Best Alternative Performance

“FabienK,” Angine de Poitrine

“Kill Me,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Au Pays Du Cocaine,” Geese

“Reliquia,” Rosalía

“Showbiz,” Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

“I Must Be Dreaming,” Alabama Shakes

“Lost Weekend,” Phoebe Bridgers

“Music, Fashion, Film,” Charli XCX

“Getting Killed,” Geese

“The Mountain,” Gorillaz

“Lux (Complete Works),” Rosalía

Best R&B Solo Performance

“Morning Dew (Donk), Beyoncé

“Out the Window,” Kehlani

“Let Me,” Victoria Monét

“Pressha,” Jill Scott

“What You Need,” Tems

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

“Fallin’,” Chris Brown featuring Leon Thomas

“47th Street,” Lalah Hathaway featuring J. Ivy

“Sweet Nuthins,” Kehlani featuring Leon Thomas

“Mess,” P.J. Morton featuring Keyon Harrold

“To B Honest,” Jill Scott featuring JID

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“I Found Myself,” Durand Bernarr

“Can’t Let Go,” Lalah Hathaway

“Beautiful People,” Jill Scott

“My Muse,” Leon Thomas

“If I Let You,” the Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song

“Let Me,” Jashshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét and Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“My Muse,” Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Euguen Hargove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps, Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas)

“Out the Window,” Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Pressha,” Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott and Vincent Tolant, songwriter (Jill Scott)

“What You Need,” Ronald Banfil and Temilade Openiyi (Tems)

Best Progressive R&B Album

“Bernarr.,” Durand Bernarr

“Waves,” Moonchild

“The Last Balloon,” Tank and the Bangas

“Pholks,” Leon Thomas

“Distracted,” Thundercat

Best R&B Album

“Brown (The Chocolate Edition),” Chris Brown

“When the City Sleeps,” Alex Isley

“Kehlani,” Kehlani

“Saturday Night,” P.J. Morton

“To Whom This May Concern,” Jill Scott

Best Rap Performance

“Good Flirts,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar and Momo Boyd

“Errtime,” Cardi B

“Run It Back!!,” De La Soul featuring Nas

“Let ‘Em Know,” T.I.

“Body,” Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“This Woman,” Busta Rhymes and J Dilla featuring D’Angelo

“Safe,” Cardi B featuring Kehlani

“Girl, Get Up.,” Doechii featuring SZA

“E85,” Don Toliver

“Watching Us,” Wale featuring Leon Thomas

Best Rap Song

“E85,” Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster and Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

“Errtime,” Matthew Allen Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed and Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

“Girl, Get Up.,” Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa Tiffith Jr. and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii featuring SZA)

“Let ‘Em Know,” T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

“Spend Dat,” Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds and Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Best Rap Album

“Dillagence II,” Busta Rhymes (and J Dilla)

“Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B

“God Gotta Afro and Gold Hoops,” Rapsody

“Octane,” Don Toliver

“Everything Is a Lot,” Wale

“Bully (Deluxe),” Kanye West (Ye)

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

“Black Shaman Strikes Back,” Marc Marcel

“The Color of Rain,” Aja Monet

“A Hero and a Villain,” Mad Skillz

“How Love Grows,” JWalt (and Claydough)

“Leap Life,” Saul Williams

Best Jazz Performance

“In Walked Bud,” Jon Batiste

“Good Life — Tamron Hall Main Title Theme,” the Baylor Project

“Sophisticated Lady,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“The Lady Is a Tramp,” Deborah Silver and Diane Schuur

“I Get Along Without You Very Well, (Except Sometimes),” Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman and Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“For Dinah,” Ledisi

“The Wise Ones,” Gretchen Parlato

“Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center,” Catherine Russell

“With Every Breath I Take,” Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“The Devil I Knew,” Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Monk Movements,” Jon Batiste

“We Dream,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live),” Chick Corea

“Leave That in There,” Sullivan Fortner

“Side-Eye III+,” Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“Paco de Lucía, Music for Big Band (Live),” Alex Conde

“In the Brass Palace,” Kurt Elling and WDR Big Band

“Jim McNeely Expeditions,” Frankfurt Radio Big Band and Jim McNeely

“25 Years of Phatness,” Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

“Oracles,” Helen Sung Big Band and Helen Sung

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Filin,” Melissa Aldana

“Ao Vivo (Live),” Eliane Elias

“Monk Con Clave,” Carlos Henriquez featuring Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Pedrito Martinez, Anthony Almonte, Osmany Paredes, Jeremy Bosch and Robert Rodriguez

“Gonzalo Plays Pino,” Gonzalo Rubalcaba

“El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 3,” Miguel Zenón and Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

“Trip the Night Fantastic,” Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science

“Who Asked?,” Domi and JD Beck

“Purpose,” Terrace Martin and Marcus Gilmore

“Oh Snap,” Cécile McLorin Salvant

“Fathers,” Nate Smith, Kiefer, Cartoons and Kenny Beats

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

“A Couple Minutes,” Olivia Dean

“For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

“Madwoman,” Laufey

“I Hate the Way I Look Today.,” Raye

“All That’s Left,” Nicole Zuraitis featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Good Grief,” Sara Bareilles

“The Boys of Dungeon Lane,” Paul McCartney

“Better Broken,” Sarah McLachlan

“An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios,” Leslie Odom Jr.

“Whatever’s Clever!,” Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

“Monk Meditations,” Jon Batiste

“Lullaby for the Lost,” Donny McCaslin

“A Six String Odyssey,” Six String Symphony

“Somni,” Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest and Jules Buckley

“Barcode,” Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

“Chess the Musical,” Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lean Michele, Bryce Pinkham and Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson and Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Anderson and Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)

“The Lost Boys,” Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak and Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, AdrianneGonzalez, Gabriel Mann and Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez and Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (original Broadway cast)

“Ragtime,” Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross and Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven and Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway cast)

“Schmigadoon!” Alex Brightman, Sara Chase and Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul and Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer and lyricist (original Broadway company)

“Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)” Christiani Pitts and Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson and Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist) (original Broadway cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

“The Whole World,” Vince Gill

“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley

“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves

“Can’t Sit Still,” Lainey Wilson

“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Butterfly,” Zac Brown Band featuring Dolly Parton

“Here,” Mumford and Sons featuring Chris Stapleton

“Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

“Light of a Clear Blue Morning,” Dolly Parton featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire

“Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Country Song

“Beautiful Things,” Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington and Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

“Choosin’ Texas," Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley and Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

“Dry Spell,” Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Hardwired,” Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert and Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

“Phone, Keys, Wallet,” Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson and Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best Traditional Country Album

“Clovis,” Charley Crockett

“50 Years From Home: Down at the Borderline,” Vince Gill

“Banks of the Trinity,” Cody Johnson

“Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle,” Willie Nelson

“Once Upon a Second Time Around,” Charlie Worsham

Best Contemporary Country Album

“Mount Pleasant,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Cherry Valley,” Carter Faith

“Dandelion,” Ella Langley

“Cloud 9,” Megan Moroney

“Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves

Best American Roots Performance

“Still Crying,” Sara Bareilles

“You Without Me,” Brandi Carlile

“Coyote,” Chuck Leah

“Human Mind,” Mavis Staples

“No Kings,” Jesse Welles featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

“Heartland,” Sara Bareilles

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Mill Town Flood,” Billy Strings

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

“My Full Name,” Madison Cunningham, songwriters (Madison Cunningham)

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlisle, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

“Tennessee Sunshine,” Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin and Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters (Grant Maloy Smith)

“Waist Deep,” Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg and Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Album

“Returning to Myself,” Brandi Carlile

“Sad and Beautiful World,” Mavis Staples

“Future Soul,” Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Masks Off,” Jesse Welles

“World’s Gone Wrong,” Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

“Rattlin’ Bones,” Bronwyn

“Safe, Sensible and Sane,” Alison Brown and Steve Martin

“Bluegrass Women,” Lindsay Lou

“So Much For Goodbyes,” Billy Strings

“Earl Jam 2,” Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

“Zyedeco Trailrides and Southern Soul,” Sean Ardoin and Kreole Rock and Soul featuring Mr. Sipp

“B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100,” Joe Bonamassa

“Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience,” Morgan Freeman, Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

“Blues Now,” GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

“Slideways,” Lil’ Ed and the Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

“Alive! (Live),” Fantasic Negrito

“Paper Doll (live),” Samantha Fish

“Just Say Yes,” Ruthie Foster

“Hard Road,” Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

“The Breakdown,” Keb’ Mo’

Best Traditional Folk Album

“The Fiddle and the Drum,” Renée Fleming with Béla Fleck

“North Node,” Natalie and Brittany Haas

“The Fiddle Funnel Sessions,” E J Ouelette

“Together Again,” Tom Paxton and John McCutcheon

“Under the Powerlines III (January 2025 - June 2025),” Jesse Welles

Best Contemporary Folk Album

“Le Sigh,” Kris Angelis

“Ace,” Madison Cunningham

“The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs,” Noah Kahan

“Lost Cause Lover Fool,” The Milk Carton Kids

“Bloodline,” Mon Rovîa

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Thank You for Everything,” Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

“Watches Over Me,” Cory Henry featuring Hezekiah Walker and the Brent Fischer Orchestra; Cory Henry, songwriter

“Promises, 2.0,” Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers

“Mercy,” P.J. Morton; P.J. Morton, songwriter

“At the Cross,” Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“God I’m Just Grateful,” Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore; Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore and Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, songwriters

“Ale-Luya Medley,” Israel and New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez and Aaron Moses, songwriters

“The Jesus I Know Now,” Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband and Lainey Wilson, songwriters

“Living Water,” Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill and John McNeill, songwriters

“Left it in the River,” Jamie MacDonald: Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald and Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

“Worthy of it All (Worthy),” Cece Winans

Best Gospel Album

“Devotion,” Cory Henry

“Revival: Live in Dallas,” Lisa Knowles-Smith and the Brown Singers

“Closer (Live in Chicago),” Jonathan McReynolds

“Sunday Morning,” P.J. Morton

“The Hymns,” Cece Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

“Shiloh,” Doe

“Coritos Vol. 2,” Israel and New Breed

“King of Hearts — In the Room!” Brandon Lake

“Jamie MacDonald,” Jamie MacDonald

“Breathe on it,” Tauren Wells

Best Roots Gospel Album

“Through the Fire,” Jason Crabb

“On a Different Note,” Tim Lovelace

“Light. Hope. Faith.,” Cara Paige

“A Fireside Christmas,” Karen Peck and New River

“Rise and Shine,” Sunday Drive

Best Latin Song

“Ahí,” Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno and Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (Karol G and Drake)

“¿Cómo Se Ama?” Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

“Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día,” Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Marin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” and Federico Vindver, songwriters (Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso, Sting)

“La Perla,” Noah Goldstein, David Rodriguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder and Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (Rosalía, Yahritza y su Esencia)

“Niño,” Santiago Alvarado, Mario del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli and Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best Latin Pop Album

“No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto,” Karol G

“Femme Fatale,” Mon Laferte

“Muda,” Carín León

“Dónde es el After?,” Rawayana

“Bendito Verano,” Elena Rose

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

“Free Spirits,” Ca7riel and Paco Amoroso

“Taracá,” Jorge Drexler

“La Vida Era Más Corta,” Milo J

“Juanesteban,” Juanes

“Shine,” Fito Paez

Best Global Music Performance

“Varyvaaiy” Devan Ekambram featuring Susha

“Una Flor en Cada Estrella,” Kerreke, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

“Bando (Orchestral),” Angélique Kidjo featuring Pharrell Williams and Quavo

“Porcelana,” Rosalía, Dougie F

“Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy

Best Global Music Album

”Equilibrivm,” Anitta

“Oriadé,” Davido

“Hope!!,” Angélique Kidjo

“Starrgirl,” Ayra Starr

“Love Is a Kingdom,” Tems

Best Reggae Album

“Too Too Bad,” Buju Banton

“Exile,” Chronixx

“Brightside,” Ziggy Marley

“The Art of Acceptance,” Proteje

“Supernova,” Runkis

“Lottery,” Shaggy

Best Comedy Album

“Good Girl,” Nikki Glaser

“Joy in the Trenches,” Trevor Noah

“Legacy,” Wanda Sykes

“100 Sound Effects,” Fred Armisen

“Take a Banana for the Ride,” Jeff Ross

“The Unstoppable,” Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

“Future Boy,” Michael J. Fox

“The Look,” Michelle Obama

“The Man on the Run,” Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

“Remix Meditation,” Lil Jon

“Star of the Show: My Life on Stage,” Dolly Parton

“Vagabond: A Memoir,” Tim Curry

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“House (From ‘Wuthering Heights’)” John Cale and Charli XCX, songwriters (charli XCX featuring John Cale)

“I Knew It, I Knew You (From ‘Toy Story 5’)” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Need Someone (From ‘The Pitt’)” Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

“No Place Like Home (From ‘Wicked: For Good’)” Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

“Runway (From ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’)” Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars and Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Best Music Video

“Lost Boys,” Phoebe Bridgers; Lance Oppenheim and Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène and Christian Vazquez, video producers

“Storm,” Gener8ion, Yung Lean; Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat and Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

“Hate That I Made You Love Me,” Ariana Grande; Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios and Luga Poedsta, video producers

“Click Clack Symphony,” Raye (featuring Hans Zimmer); Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

“Berghain,” Rosalía (featuring Björk and Yves Tumor); Nicholas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda and Maria Rubio, video producers