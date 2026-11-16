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Chance the Rapper is a dad again!

On Sunday, Chance announced the birth of his third daughter.

Along with a series of photos, Chance wrote on Instagram, “Welcome to the world Hayli 👧🏾 Mom n Dad love you. God is with you.”

Chance didn’t name the mother of his baby girl but included photos of his pregnant mystery woman.

Chance is also the father of daughters Kensli, 11, and Marli, 7, with ex-wife Kirsten Corley.

Nearly two years ago, Chance and Kirsten settled their divorce.

In April of 2024, Chance and Kirsten announced their split on Instagram.

In a joint statement, they wrote, “After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the same time we spent together. God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together.”

“We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition. Thank you,” they went on.