Getty Images

Brad Pitt stepped out for the L.A. premiere of “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” on Monday night.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour spoke with Brad, who learned that Robert Pattinson was cast as the next James Bond on the red carpet.

Brad told us, “I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.”

Brad is down to play the villain in Pattinson’s movie, saying, “I’d like to do that.”

Referencing Javier Bardem’s Bond villain in “Skyfall,” Brad said, “My man, Javier, did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on.”

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” serves as a spin-off and sequel to “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.” Brad is reprising his performance as Cliff Booth, which won him his Oscar in 2020.

When asked if he was going for Oscar gold for the second time, Pitt stayed humble, saying, “I don’t know. There’s so many people I admire… There’s so much good talent out there…. There’s not enough to go around, if you ask me.”

Looking back on his Oscar win, Pitt recalled, “That was great fun… Put me in the category with a lot of my heroes.”

“The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth” reunited Pitt with the famed David Fincher, who also directed him in “Se7en,” “Fight Club,” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.”

Brad raved of Fincher, “You’re in the best of hands, so you can experiment… He’s going to keep you honest.”

Along with calling David “the funniest,” Brad added, “It’s just a real joy to be in one of his movies ’cause I’ve seen so few directors that go to the level of detail he does.”

The project also allowed Pitt to work with Quentin Tarantino again. Of working with David and Quentin, Brad commented slyly, “We had a few laughs.”

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Brad also revealed his plans for the holiday, saying, “Family.”

Between Brad and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, who’s the better cook? He answered, “Who’s the only cook? I’ll give you one guess. It’s not me.”