Alex Warren Talks Slime, Taylor Swift & What He’s Thankful for at Kids’ Choice (Exclusive)

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Alex Warren chatted with “Extra’s” special correspondent “Michael” star Juliano Valdi on the orange carpet before hosting the 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards.

He shared, “I was really excited to see Tony Hawk. You know, him and I are both from the same hometown. So, it’s been really cool to meet him. I skateboarded with him before the show, which was really fun. I really hope I can just slime everyone. That’s been a goal of mine today, is to slime everyone.”

Alex was excited to host, saying, “I think that this is one of the the funnest moments I've had on TV… Everyone here is having a fun time, you know, and these kids are just here just to enjoy it.”

Warren got slimed at the show, but he was prepared!

He said, “I made the mistake last year where they told me I wasn't going to get slimed and I got slimed and I didn’t have a change of clothes. So, that Uber ride home was horrendous… I’ve brought extra clothes on the off chance it happens.”

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Juliano pointed out that Taylor Swift was the most nominated person of the night and asked what Alex’s mood was based on her albums.

He revealed his wife Kouvr Annon is a “big Swiftie,” explaining, “So, I have to answer this very carefully or else she’ll be very upset with me.”

Alex went on, “I would say ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ is a great album and I think that you know when you look at the body of her work and everything, it’s been really cool what she’s been able to accomplish. So, right now, I do feel like a showgirl hosting this award show. So, I'm going to pick that one.”