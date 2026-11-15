Russell Brand’s Wife Breaks Silence After He Draws Long Prison Sentence

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Russell Brand’s wife Laura is speaking out about his conviction on rape and sexual assault charges.

On an episode of “Sunday Service,” the couple’s YouTube show, Laura said, “We trust God, and we trust His plan and we trust everything He’s doing right now even though it’s painful.”

Her husband was convicted of rape and sexual assault involving four victims on November 5. On November 9, he was sentenced to 10 years and six months behind bars.

According to Laura, he was transferred this weekend from category B HMP Wandsworth in London to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, England, which is reserved for men guilty of sexual attacks.

She said on the show she has spoken to him and reports he is “okay and is praying.”

In a prerecorded segment, Russell himself appeared on “Sunday Service,” ranting on the topic of morality.

“This is a culture that has a flexible and plastic morality because it needs to use it as a net for control, not because it’s an absolving balm with which to heal,” the 51-year-old convict said.

“So, when you become a person that no longer sort of thinks, ‘What am I supposed to do? What am I supposed to be?’ Where do you even get these ideas?... The culture.”

Laura, meanwhile, sounded like she is preparing herself to wait for her husband, saying, “It will take some getting used to not to have my person, my companion, with me.”

Her wait could be extended — The Times of London reports that six more women have come forward to accuse Brand of a variety of sexual offenses.

The new accusations include a woman who says Brand had nonconsensual sex with her and apologized for it via text; a woman who told him he was hurting her during intercourse, but he did not stop; and a woman who claims Brand tried to pull her into a bathroom in 2015.

Brand was already in a relationship with his future wife at the time the latter incident allegedly occurred. He married Laura in 2017 after having been wed briefly to Katy Perry, from 2010-2012.