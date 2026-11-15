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Legendary Genesis drummer and solo performer Phil Collins gave an emotional acceptance speech at the 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday, catching the audience off guard by emphatically thanking his ex-wives.

The “Against All Odds” singer shouted out all three of his exes, thanking them for his “five great children.”

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“Emily in Paris” star Lily Collins, his daughter with his second wife Jill Tavelman, was among family on hand to support him. He was also joined by his daughter Joely Collins and his son Nic Collins.

Accepting his honor from Travis Barker, the 75-year-old said, “Thank you so much. Thank you. I’m really not as bad as it looks. I’m much better.”

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He spoke at length about his reportedly fragile health, saying, “Everything started to go wrong. So, at one point I didn’t think I’d live, let alone go on the road again. But just the other night I was talking to the kids about it, and everyone got excited, including myself, that it’s not beyond the realm of possibility of doing some shows.”

He went on, “I’ve got some great friends of mine that are great musicians that have been in my band. And I’d like to get down to my studio just to have some fun and write some music that I hope will be good enough for people to hear and sort of enjoy. So, it’s a work in progress.”

Collins was asked to perform at his induction but said no, feeling he wasn’t quite there yet. He retired from the drums in 2022.

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“I grew up just wanting to play the drums,” Collins told the rapt crowd. “That’s all I wanted to do. From the age of 5, that’s all I’ve done. Everything else has been a really happy accident. I can’t believe when I look back how life has gone and I’ve got so many people to thank.”

Instead of Collins himself, Cynthia Erivo and Barker teamed up to deliver a dramatic rendition of Phil’s 1981 smash “In the Air Tonight.”