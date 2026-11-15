Glenn Close Talks Growing Up in a Cult While Accepting Oscar: ‘Always on the Outside’

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After eight Oscar nominations, Glenn Close finally has her statuette!

Close, 79, joined director Ridley Scott (who was absent due to a medical procedure) and animator Floyd Norman in receiving Honorary Oscars at the 17th annual Governors Awards Sunday night. Indie producers Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler were awarded the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award.

Close, looking radiant in a black velvet gown, became emotional during her acceptance speech, referencing her childhood in a cult and explaining how that challenging experience shaped her life and career.

“It’s very difficult for me to process this... honor. Because the truth is, I carry the genome of an outsider,” she said.

“From the ages of 7 to 22, I was under the thumb of a very restrictive cult — don’t look at yourself in a mirror, no flirting, dress this way, talk this way, say it’s okay when your parents are routinely sent away from you for months on end,” she said.

“It meant I was always on the outside looking in.”

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Movies were her salvation. She was especially grateful for Disney fare, making Norman — the first African-American animator hired by Walt Disney 70 years ago — a special co-honoree to Close.

Due to her earlier childhood, pre-cult, Close said she was able to “retreat into my imagination, and I can’t tell you how much it means to me to have Floyd — one of our honorees — because I became the little girl in the most vivid and dark fairy tales. I absorbed the great Disney animated features, becoming Cinderella and Snow White. I was transported by ‘Old Yeller’ and ‘Fantasia’ and ‘The Littlest Outlaw.’ I dreamed of knocking on Walt Disney’s door, and I was sure that he would open it and look down on me the way he looked down on Mickey Mouse and he would take my hand and he would lead me in.”

“That secret world sustained me,” she said, tearing up, “and fed my insatiable imagination, making the deepest part of me untouchable.”

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Close has previously confirmed she was raised as part of a political and religious movement called the MRA (Moral Re-Armament). The group, founded about 10 years before her birth by a Protestant minister, demanded total conformity.

It was her father, a Harvard-educated doctor, who led the family into the cult, which entailed living for years in a communal setting. Through therapy, she walked away at 22.

Close’s Oscar glory was a long time coming!

She was nominated as Best Supporting Actress for:

“The World According to Garp” (1982) — won by Jessica Lange for “Tootsie”

“The Big Chill” (1983) — won by Linda Hunt for “The Year of Living Dangerously”

“The Natural” (1984) — won by Peggy Ashcroft for “A Passage to India”

“Hillbilly Elegy” (2020)” — won by Yuh-jung Youn for “Minari”

She received Best Actress nominations for:

“Fatal Attraction” (1987) — won by “Cher” for Moonstruck”

“Dangerous Liaisons” (1988) — won by Jodie Foster for “The Accused”

“Albert Nobbs” (2011) — won by Meryl Streep for “The Iron Lady”

“The Wife” (2018) — won by Olivia Colman for “The Favourite”

On “The Graham Norton Show” earlier this month, Close joked, “I kind of hate to break my losing streak!” while her “Fatal Attraction” co-star Michael Douglas groused about Cher beating her out.