Celebrity News November 14, 2026
Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 — All the Winners & Slime-ees!
The 2026 Kids’ Choice Awards is a wrap, and there were plenty of surprises — and prizes!
Alex Warren hosted the show, which honors kids’ faves across music, TV, music, gaming, sports and more, all voted on by kids. He was also slimed.
A few of the others to find themselves covered in the green stuff included Olympian Alysa Liu, Ashe (who got slimed while singing her hit “Wedding”), and Savannah Bananas star Jackson Olson.
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” caught multiple awards in its web, including Favorite Movie, Favorite Movie Actor (for Tom Holland), Favorite Movie Actress (for Zendaya), and Favorite Villain (for Sadie Sink).
Chris Pratt was on hand to collect his King of Comedy Award (and to take a bath in slime), while BTS won Favorite Music Group or Duo, Favorite Song (for “Swim”), and Favorite Album (for “Arirang”).
Check out all the winners from the big show, which aired simultaneously on Nickelodeon and CBS for the first time ever:
Favorite Movie
“Avatar: Fire and Ash”
“How to Train Your Dragon”
“Jurassic World Rebirth”
“Lilo & Stitch”
“Moana”
“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” WINNER
“Superman”
“Wicked: For Good”
Favorite Movie Actor
Adam Sandler (“Happy Gilmore 2”)
David Corenswet (“Superman”)
Dwayne Johnson (“Moana”)
Hugh Jackman (“The Sheep Detectives”)
John Cena (“Coyote vs. Acme”)
Ryan Gosling (“Project Hail Mary”)
Tom Holland (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER
Zach Galifianakis (“Lilo & Stitch”)
Favorite Movie Actress
Anne Hathaway (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)
Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)
Catherine Laga’aia (“Moana”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)
Millie Bobby Brown (“Enola Holmes 3”)
Scarlett Johansson (“Jurassic World Rebirth”)
Zendaya (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER
Zoe Saldaña (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)
Favorite Animated Movie
“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender”
“KPop Demon Hunters”
“Minions & Monsters”
“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”
“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”
“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”
“Toy Story 5”
“Zootopia 2” WINNER
Favorite Female Animated Voice from a Movie
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)
Arden Cho (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER
Brie Larson (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)
Gabrielle Union (“GOAT”)
Ginnifer Goodwin (“Zootopia 2”)
Joan Cusack (“Toy Story 5”)
Mckenna Grace (“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”)
Rihanna (“Smurfs”)
Favorite Male Animated Voice from a Movie
Ahn Hyo-seop (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER
Chris Pratt (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)
Jack Black (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)
Jason Bateman (“Zootopia 2”)
Michael B. Jordan (“Swapped”)
Tim Allen (“Toy Story 5”)
Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 5”)
Tom Kenny (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)
Watch Party: Kids’ Choice
“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”
“Camp Rock 3”
“Clash of the Thundermans”
“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”
“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado”
“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires” WINNER
Favorite Villain
Emily Blunt (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)
Jack Black (“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)
Jeff Goldblum (“Wicked: For Good”)
John Cena (“Coyote vs. Acme”)
Julia Garner (“Fantastic Four: First Steps”)
Mark Hamill (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)
Sadie Sink (“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”) WINNER
Zach Galifianakis (“Lilo & Stitch”)
Favorite Kids’ TV Show
“Avatar: The Last Airbender”
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” WINNER
“Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again”
“The Thundermans: Undercover”
“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”
“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”
Favorite Family TV Show
“Abbott Elementary”
“Ghosts”
“Ginny & Georgia”
“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”
“One Piece”
“Stranger Things” WINNER
“Wednesday”
“XO, Kitty”
Favorite TV Show Reality Competition
“American Idol”
“American Ninja Warrior”
“America’s Got Talent” WINNER
“LEGO Masters”
“Survivor”
“The Voice”
Favorite Cartoon
“Big City Greens”
“Phineas and Ferb”
“SpongeBob SquarePants” WINNER
“Teen Titans Go!”
“The Bad Guys: The Series”
“The Simpsons”
Favorite Male TV Star (Kids)
Alkaio Thiele (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)
Aryan Simhadri (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)
David Henrie (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)
Gordon Cormier (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”)
Jack Griffo (“The Thundermans: Undercover”) WINNER
Walker Scobell (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)
Favorite Female TV Star (Kids)
Elizabeth Yu (“Avatar: The Last Airbender”)
Janice LeAnn Brown (“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)
Kenzi Richardson (“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”)
Kira Kosarin (“The Thundermans: Undercover”) WINNER
Leah Sava’ Jeffries (“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)
Maya Le Clark (“The Thundermans: Undercover”)
Favorite Male TV Star (Family)
Bryan Cranston (“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)
Cedric the Entertainer (“The Neighborhood”)
David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)
Finn Wolfhard (“Stranger Things”)
Frankie Muniz (“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)
Isaac Ordonez (“Wednesday”)
Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”) WINNER
Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”)
Favorite Female TV Star (Family)
Anna Cathcart (“XO, Kitty”)
Antonia Gentry (“Ginny & Georgia”)
Catherine-Zeta Jones (“Wednesday”)
Emma Myers (“Wednesday”)
Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) WINNER
Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)
Sadie Sink (“Stranger Things”)
Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”)
Favorite On-Screen Duo/Trio
Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo and May Hong (“KPop Demon Hunters”)
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (“Wicked: For Good”)
Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”)
Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (“Zootopia 2”) WINNER
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (“Freakier Friday”)
Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (“Wednesday”)
Joan Cusack, Tim Allen and Tom Hanks (“Toy Story 5”)
Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)
Favorite Album
“Am I the Drama?,” Cardi B
“ARIRANG,” BTS WINNER
“ICEMAN,” Drake
“Man’s Best Friend,” Sabrina Carpenter
“SWAG,” Justin Bieber
“The Romantic,” Bruno Mars
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift
“ou seem pretty sad for a girl so in love,” Olivia Rodrigo
Favorite Male Artist
Benson Boone
Bruno Mars WINNER
Drake
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Lil Uzi Vert
Tyler, The Creator
Favorite Male Breakout Artist/Group
BigXthaPlug
Don Toliver
Noah Kahan
Role Model
SOMBR WINNER
Temper City
Favorite Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Cardi B
Karol G
Miley
Olivia Rodrigo
ROSÉ WINNER
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Favorite Female Breakout Artist/Group
ADÉLA
Ella Langley
KATSEYE WINNER
Olivia Dean
RAYE
Stella Lefty
Favorite Music Group or Duo
BLACKPINK
BTS WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Maroon 5
Twenty One Pilots
Weezer
Favorite Song
“Daisies,” Justin Bieber
“drop dead,” Olivia Rodrigo
“hate that i made you love me,” Ariana Grande
“I Just Might,” Bruno Mars
“Manchild,” Sabrina Carpenter
“SWIM,” BTS WINNER
“The Fate of Ophelia,” Taylor Swift
“The Time of My Life,” Benson Boone
Favorite Song from a Movie
“Big Guy,” Ice Spice (“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)
“Dream as One,” Miley (“Avatar: Fire and Ash”)
“For Good,” Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (“Wicked: For Good”)
“Golden,” EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (“KPop Demon Hunters”) WINNER
“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Taylor Swift (“Toy Story 5”)
“Just Keep Watching,” Tate McRae (“F1”)
“RUNWAY,” Lady Gaga, Doechii (“The Devil Wears Prada 2”)
“Zoo,” Shakira (“Zootopia 2”)
Favorite Viral Song
“Babydoll,” Jamie Miller
“Boston,” Stella Lefty
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley
“E85,” Don Toliver
“Hit the Wall,” Gracie Abrams
“Man I Need,” Olivia Dean WINNER
“TIT FOR TAT,” Tate McRae
“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!,” RAYE
Favorite Music Collaboration
“Bloodline,” Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)
“Bring Your Love”, Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter
“Dai Dai,” Shakira, Burna Boy
“Dracula (with JENNIE),” Tame Impala, JENNIE WINNER
“I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)
“Safe,” Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)
“Stateside + Zara Larsson,” PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson
“The Life of a Showgirl,” Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)
Favorite Global Music Star
Africa — Tyla
Asia — BINI WINNER
Australia — Tame Impala
Europe — Zara Larsson
Latin America — Karol G
North America — Taylor Swift
U.K. — Olivia Dean
Favorite Male Creator
Airrack
Dude Perfect
IShowSpeed
Jesser
Kai Cenat
MrBeast WINNER
SeanDoesMagic
Unspeakable
Favorite Female Creator
Brooke Monk
Charli D’Amelio
Haley Kalil
Lexi Rivera
Pokimane
Salish Matter WINNER
Sofie Dossi
Taylen Biggs
Favorite Creator Family
Earle Family
Familia Diamond
Jordan and Salish Matter WINNER
Ninja Kidz TV
The Bucket List Family
The Fun Squad
Vlad and Niki
Favorite Male Sports Star
Anthony Edwards
LeBron James
Lewis Hamilton
Lionel Messi WINNER
Patrick Mahomes
Shohei Ohtani
Stephen Curry
Travis Kelce
Favorite Female Sports Star
A’ja Wilson
Alysa Liu WINNER
Angel Reese
Caitlin Clark
Chloe Kim
Coco Gauff
Mikaela Shiffrin
Trinity Rodman
Favorite Clutch Player of the Year
Caleb Williams
Eileen Gu WINNER
Freddie Freeman
Hilary Knight
Jack Hughes
Jalen Brunson
Nelly Korda
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Favorite Video Game
“Among Us”
“Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game”
“Fortnite”
“Minecraft”
“Roblox” WINNER
“Super Mario Bros. Wonder”
Favorite Podcast
“anything goes with emma chamberlain”
“Avatar: Braving the Elements”
“Baby, This Is Keke Palmer”
“Hey Jonas!”
“LOL Podcast” WINNER
“New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce”
“Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast”
“tuff You Should Know”