Russell Brand Could Be Transferred to Infamous ‘Monster Mansion’ Prison (Report)

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Russell Brand could be moving to a notorious U.K. prison where singer Ian Watkins was killed last year.

Earlier this month, Brand was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. A judge later sentenced the comedian to 10 years and six months behind bars.

Brand is currently being held at a local facility known as His Majesty’s Prison (HMP) Wandsworth in London, but The Sun reports he’s being assessed for a transfer to the high security facility HMP Wakefield, which is hours away in York.

HMP Wakefield is known as “Monster Mansion” for housing a long list of dangerous criminals.

One source told The Sun, “Brand will have an incredibly tough time.”

Another explained, “Brand is being risk-assessed for a move to Wakefield. There are still some hoops to go through but staff at the prison are expecting him.”

The Sun insider said Brand could be moved within days or weeks.

The source added, “It is one of the prisons where high-profile people get sent and — despite what happened to Watkins — is deemed a safer place for Brand.”

“There are much higher levels of staffing at them,” the insider told The Sun. “Officers there are better trained and have more resources to look after Brand.”

The source insisted to the paper, “But if the move does go ahead, he will have an incredibly tough time. There are some really nasty killers and sex offenders there and Brand will have to [be] kept away from them initially… but that can’t last forever and he will then have to [go] on a wing.”

The insider added, “Brand will not be happy about the move, if it goes ahead. He would be hoping for a much softer low-security jail, and he might end up in one towards the end of his sentence."

The source claimed, “It’s pretty likely he’ll have to pay for protection at Wakefield, because of who he is. Violent inmates and gangs will target him because of his wealth, and he might end up being ‘taxed’ to keep himself safe.”

The insider told The Sun that Wakefield is a “good option” because the judge said Brand must serve at least seven years, adding, “It also specializes in sex offenders and Brand will be able to do courses which he will have to complete as part of his rehab.”

The prison, which currently houses more than 600 men, had two high-profile murders last year.

According to CNN, Watkins, the former lead singer of the Lostprophets, was convicted of child sex offenses in 2013. He was serving a 35-year prison sentence when he was killed at the prison in October 2025.

According to The Sun, two inmates will stand trial for his murder next year.

People magazine reports one month after Watkins was killed, convicted child killer Kyle Bevan was murdered in his cell. Bevan was serving a life sentence for killing his partner’s 2-year-old daughter in 2020.