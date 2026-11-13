Microdramas Are Luring Hollywood Stars Like Issa Rae

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Microdramas are expected to generate $14 billion by the end of 2026!

“Extra” recently spoke with king of microdramas TJ Wilk, who called them “soap operas on steroids.”

Microdramas are blowing up worldwide with TJ getting fan mail from fans in China, Colombia, Dubai, Europe, Romania, Poland, and Mexico.

Microdramas are even luring in Hollywood stars, including “Insecure” star Issa Rae.

Rae recently created a microdrama called “The Compatibility Experiment,” starring “Love Island’s” Jana Craig.

“Extra” recently spoke with Jana, who raved about working with Issa.