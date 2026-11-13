Luann de Lesseps Talks ‘Golden Life,’ Bethenny vs. Andy, Carole Radziwill & More (Exclusive)

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Luann de Lesseps visited “Extra” to dish on her new song “To All the Boys,” a fresh take on Julio Iglesias and Willie Nelson’s “To All the Girls I’ve Loved Before.”

She shared, “What an iconic song and I made it into my own version.”

The star explained, “This song is really what kicked off the idea of doing a tour called ‘The LOVE Tour’ because it's all about love of life, love of men.”

De Lesseps also dished on her romance with Michael Riemerschmid, saying, “We're in serious territory… Listen, I’ve been married twice, divorced twice. They say three times the charm, right? And so, I’m just enjoying it.”

She added, “I love relationships. I’m a hopeless romantic, but as I’ve been married a couple of times already, I feel like, you know what? This just feels good to have a partner.”

Luann is starring in the new reality show “The Golden Life,” which sees some of the OG cast from “The Real Housewives of New York” living in Florida.

She shared, “It’s really nice because I feel like I’m really on a girls’ trip. You know, we’re on holiday. We’re in Palm Beach.”

There is still plenty of drama!

She said, “Even though time has gone by, not much changes and there’s always drama when you have the girls together… We know where all the skeletons are buried… We fight like sisters do. And I think everybody can relate to that.”

Where does she stand with Bethenny Frankel amid the Andy Cohen drama? She said, “Everybody has drama, right? I have my drama and Bethenny has her drama and I don't mix the two. Do you know what I mean? When people ask me about Bethenny, Andy, you know, that’s their relationship to work out, not mine.”

As for Frankel, de Lessepps said, “Bethenny I don't really see, but she did come around on the ‘Golden Life’ because she took the gals on a trip to Paris, and it so happens she winds up at the Colony Hotel and takes away Sonja and Ramona for a hot second.”

She shared, “I wish Bethenny the best. I have no hard feelings about Bethenny or any of that and she makes great TV. I mean, Bethenny did make great TV, we did together on the ‘Housewives of New York,’ so that will always be a part of our history.”

What about Carole Radziwill returning to “RHONY”?

Luann said, “That one I did not see coming. Do you know what I mean?… But I should have known at Bravo when I saw Carol that there was something brewing.”