‘Like Nastya’ YouTube Star Talks Rise to Fame & Massive Disney Deal (Exclusive)

With 450 million subscribers across 25 YouTube channels in 22 languages,12-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya has amassed more than 275 billion views and turned “Like Nastya” into a global family-friendly brand with millions of fans worldwide.

She told “Extra,” “When I was little, I was like, ‘Oh, these fans are just like not real or something like whatever.’ And now I can't believe how many fans I have.”

She’s about to get a lot more after doing a massive deal with Disney to create new content.

She said, “I can’t believe it. I’m on Disney. So, like now, of course, I was famous, but now I’m all the way here.”

After her collab song with “Dance Mom’s” Abby Lee Miller got over 150 million views, Nastya is getting ready to hit the road on a concert tour as she becomes a pint-sized Hollywood superstar with her historic new Disney deal.