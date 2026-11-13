John Travolta Talks ‘November 1963’ & His Pride in His Kids: ‘Did Well’ (Exclusive)

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John Travolta and screenwriter Nick Celozzi are promoting the biographical historical crime-drama “November 1963,” which centers around the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and the alleged involvement of the Chicago Outfit.

“Extra” spoke with the two about the movie, which has Travolta playing mafioso Johnny Roselli.

Nick has a personal connection to the film as the nephew of Chicago mob boss Sam Giancana.

Celozzi started developing the movie before his uncle died. He shared, “I was in my late 20s and early 30s. We were speaking many times over a series of two or three or four years… I was collecting more and more and more.”

As for how he wanted to tell the story, Nick said, “What I wanted to do is give individuals the story from someone who was sitting with Sam driving around, someone who was in the room during these three or four days. So what I wrote was what he saw and heard.”

Travolta believes that Roselli was responsible for JFK’s death.

John said, “I felt it was too documented, whether it was from a governmental viewpoint or Nick’s family’s perspective… How much closer to reality can you get? That’s the truth, you know. So, I don’t have any reason to believe it’s anything other than this particular time, form, place, and event. It’s very detailed, moment to moment.”

Travolta also recalled where he was when the news broke that President Kennedy was assassinated.

He said, “I was at St. Cecilia Grammar School in second grade and the announcement came over that he was shot, and an hour later or two they pronounced him dead… At 2 p.m., an hour before school was over, we were sent home. I think we were home for a whole week.”

Travolta is known for his illustrious acting career, but he made his directorial debut with his recent film “Propeller One-Way Night Coach.”

The movie stars his daughter Ella Bleu, his first child with late wife Kelly Preston. The two also shared sons Jett and Benjamin.

He gushed, “It’s hard to find the words, but you know, every parent dreams that they’d have these ideal children and they live up and beyond it. I can leave this lifetime knowing I’ve done well, and Kelly knowing that she did well. I really can say that."

“I’m very proud of them,” Travolta added.