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Avril Lavigne, 42, is a mom!

The singer just announced the arrival of her baby girl on Instagram.

She shared a carousel of black and white images, and wrote, “Our Mini F**king Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷.”

Avril has not revealed the baby’s father, but included her and her partner’s hands in a photo as they touched their daughter’s precious fingers.

The new mom also included a pic of herself holding the infant to her chest.