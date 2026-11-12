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Tyra Banks and her businessman boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin have called it quits.

Earlier this week, Banks called herself single during an appearance on Hot 97.

She said, “I’m a single woman now. I’m 52 years old, and I’m single, and I kind of was over [relationships]. I’m like, ‘I’ve got my mom, I’ve got my son, and I’m good.’ I didn’t even have, like, a drive.”

“But now, I’m like, ‘You know what? It’s not too late,’” Tyra elaborated. “Now, I feel feminine dating, you know? I’m back to that. There’s no such thing as, ‘Oh, it has to be over because of an age or because you’re just done...’ So, I’m living my feminineness right now.”

Tyra did reveal the ideal qualities that she’s looking for in a future partner, saying, “Definitely not slipping in a DM. Uh, got to have a job. You know, a job is nice. A job. A 401(k). You know, if you’re a dad, you got to be a good dad.”

She emphasized, “I want somebody that don’t need my money. They do not have to be rich.”

Banks also confirmed her single relationship status to TMZ, saying, “I am dating. It’s nice to be single. It’s been awhile.”

While she joked for people to call her, do not expect Tyra to be on the dating apps! She called them “crazy.”

It’s unknown when Tyra and Louis went their separate ways, but they were first linked in 2019.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Tyra took Louis as her date to the Hollywood premiere of “Bad Boys for Life.” At the time, a source told Page Six that they were “very, very much in love.”



A source claimed that Banks is “very quick to introduce him as her man,” adding, “It’s not a secret.”

A year later, they even sparked engagement rumors when she was spotted with a diamond ring on that finger.