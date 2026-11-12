Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Files for Divorce from 5th Wife Kamilah Chavis

Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters is pulling the plug on his fifth marriage!



In court docs obtained by People magazine, Waters filed for divorce from wife Kamilah Chavis in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday.



Waters pulled the plug on the marriage after five years.



According to the outlet, the divorce has been listed as “contested,” so things could get complicated, despite their not having children together.



In October 2021, Waters broke the news of their marriage.



Along with a series of pics on Facebook, Roger wrote, “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”



The pair met when she worked in transportation, serving as a driver for one of his concerts.