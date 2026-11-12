Celebrity News November 12, 2026
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Files for Divorce from 5th Wife Kamilah Chavis
Pink Floyd singer Roger Waters is pulling the plug on his fifth marriage!
In court docs obtained by People magazine, Waters filed for divorce from wife Kamilah Chavis in New York Supreme Court on Tuesday.
Waters pulled the plug on the marriage after five years.
According to the outlet, the divorce has been listed as “contested,” so things could get complicated, despite their not having children together.
In October 2021, Waters broke the news of their marriage.
Along with a series of pics on Facebook, Roger wrote, “I’m so happy, finally a keeper.”
The pair met when she worked in transportation, serving as a driver for one of his concerts.
In 2018, he told Argentitian outlet Infobae, “I was in the same place for two weeks and we were being transported between the hotel and the stadium. My security guard would sit with her and they’d talk while I was in the back. I don’t know, something attracted me. One day I said, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around. ‘Did someone ever tell you that you have beautiful cheekbones?’ I saw a small reaction, and that was the beginning.”
Waters was previously married to Judith Trim (1968-1975), Carolyne Christie (1976-1992), Priscilla Phillips (1993-2001), and Laurie Durning (2012-2015).