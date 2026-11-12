‘Mormon Wives: OC’ Star Aspyn Ovard Reveals Daughter’s Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

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Aspyn Ovard is opening up for the first time about her daughter’s heartbreaking terminal cancer diagnosis.

She shared the news on “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County,” which just premiered on November 12.

Aspyn and ex-husband Parker Ferris have three daughters; Cove, 7, Lola, 5, and Elle, 2. She did not disclose which daughter has cancer.

In a confessional, Ovard explained, “Everything happened so, just out of nowhere. One day she was okay, and then the next day she wasn’t.”

“At the hospital, you’re like, ‘It has to be fine,’” the star continued. “You can’t fathom that they’re actually going to tell you that your baby has cancer, and that it’s terminal. She could be gone in a month, we don’t know. I’ve been living like that for over three years, just having no idea.”

She called it a “living hell,” and shared, “For the past few years, we’ve been living scan to scan with MRIs for my daughter,. Eventually, something will look different, and to know that every day is just one day closer to her not being here is the most horrific, miserable feeling.”

She also touched on her breakup with Ferris in 2024, saying, “My marriage was nowhere near in a place to be able to make it through something like this. We weren't even going to make it through before this happened.”

“It was just so toxic and hard,” the 30-year-old explained. “And through all of it, I feel like I still tried to take care of him because I know how hard he’s grieving.”

Aspyn has since moved on with a throuple that includes Bri Davis and Billy Davis.

During the episode, she told Ferris in a therapy session that she wants to take care of him, if things get really hard.

The exes were arguing and she said, “You know that I will always take care of you because I always have! When everything goes to sh*t and things get really hard, I don’t want you to have to do anything.”

Ovard, who is also an influencer, also spoke to People magazine about her decision to share her daughter’s diagnosis on “SLOMW: OC.”

“I’ve shared my content as normally as I could for the last few years,” she said. “The Internet has kind of been the last piece of normalcy that I’ve had in my life.”

Aspyn said she wasn’t sure how to convey the news to her followers but sharing it through the reality show helped.

“Being able to hand my story over and have help in crafting that and showing what my life actually looks like kind of took some weight off of me, even though it is a very heavy thing to share,” Ovard said. “It was definitely a big decision and something that I’m just hoping I feel good about in the end because I just haven’t really known how to share my life over the last few years.”