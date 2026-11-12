Malin Akerman Teases More Steaminess & New Wig in ‘Hunting Wives’ Season 2! (Exclusive)

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Malin Akerman, Brittany Snow, and showrunner Rebecca Cutter are promoting “The Hunting Wives” Season 2.

“Extra” spoke with Malin, Brittany, and Rebecca about what’s to come on the Netflix show.

While things got very steamy between Malin and Brittany’s characters, Margo and Sophie, in the first season, fans can expect even “more steam"!

Akerman teased, “There’s more steam from more characters, not just us.”

Malin and Brittany share some very intimate love scenes in the show, but their close bond makes filming the scenes “less awkward.”

Snow explained, “We have sort of a language now, where we kind of look at each other and know if we’re doing okay, if we’re having fun, if we need something. We have sort of that exchange and we have so much fun with it now.”

Malin agreed, saying, “We have a lot of fun, actually.”

In the first season finale, Sophie killed Margo’s brother Kyle.

According to Brittany, Sophie is “anxious” about someone figuring out her involvement in Kyle’s death.

Things have seemingly cooled off between Margo and Sophie.

Brittany added, “[Sophie]’s really trying to block Margo out of her life because she’s scared of herself and scared of what Margo will figure out.”

Malin also teased the new season, saying, “We pick up in a very tricky situation for Margo. She doesn’t like it. She likes to be on top and she’s not.”

Rebecca added while referencing Malin and Brittany’s characters, “All the drama this season is kind of on a parallel track with where these two girls are with each other. So, the world is kind of conspiring to push them together even as Sophie’s trying so hard to stay away from [Margo]. It’s really fun to see the sort of crime story affecting the love story.”

Akerman is rocking a “new wig” in the new season.

She quipped, “We’ve moved up in the world. I got my own wig made for my head this year. It looks great. I love it. I personally think it looks fantastic.”

Since Thanksgiving is around the corner, what’s the plan for Malin and Brittany?

Malin answered, “We don't have a solid plan yet. We’re gonna for the first time ever… we live on the East Coast now, and we’re going to go see the Thanksgiving parade in New York City and we’re tossing up right now if maybe we just go and find somewhere to do like a late lunch and maybe go see a Broadway show or a movie and do an untraditional Thanksgiving.”

As for Brittany, she noted, “I probably will be helping, but nobody wants me to cook. I know that for sure.”