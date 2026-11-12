@JPASC24

Lionel Richie is paying tribute to himself!

The singer, 77, took a break from touring due to heart issues, but made a triumphant return to the stage on Wednesday.

In a video posted by @JPASC24, he repeatedly told the crowd at his “Lionel Richie — King of Hearts” residency at Wynn Las Vegas, “I’m back!”

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Lionel teased, “I don’t know where I was, but I’m back.”

He insisted, “I’m doing just fine. Thank you all so much for caring about me.”

The legend said, “I want to make it a tribute tonight to me!”

Richie added, “This is going to be a whole week of celebrating Lionel Richie.”

Lionel was in good spirits at the show, after being hospitalized at least three times amid his Earth, Wind & Fire tour earlier this year.

He was taken to a hospital by ambulance in June after feeling dizzy during a performance in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The star was admitted to the ICU in St. Louis for several days for cardiac issues in August.

In September, his rep told “Extra,” “Lionel underwent a common procedure for Atrial fibrillation (AFib). The doctor said everything went perfectly. Lionel is doing great but will take some time off and will be back onstage soon.”

Sources told TMZ that Lionel underwent an ablation.

According to the Mayo Clinic, an ablation creates “tiny scars in an area of the heart. The signals that tell the heart to beat can’t pass through scar tissue. So, the treatment helps block faulty signals that cause AFib.”