Julia Garner & Anthony Boyle on ‘The Altruists’ as a Cautionary Tale About Power (Exclusive)

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Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle are promoting their biographical drama limited series “The Altruists,” which chronicles the rise and fall of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

“Extra” spoke with Julia and Anthony about the film’s focus on the relationship between Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison.

Julia went through a physical transformation to play Caroline, but also had to rewire herself mentally.

She explained, “She’s so complex... It’s very interesting playing a person who’s suppressing their emotions.”

That complexity is what drew her to the project.

Garner said, “Anytime I see a complex character or script, I always gravitate towards it.”

Anthony also revealed what attracted him to the role of Sam.

He commented, “I loved his voice and his physicality and I love the humor in the piece.”

Anthony said he also wanted to work with Julia, who is “one of [his] favorite actresses ever.” He raved, “When I knew Julia was doing it, it made me feel, like, very, very excited to do it.”

Anthony recalled the first day of filming with Julia, saying, “When she came in the first day as Caroline Ellison with the whole makeup and the hair and the accent, I was, like, so blown away.”

Anthony’s accent “tripped [her] out,” according to Julia.

Julia also discussed the messages to take away from the series, recalling, “I remember filming it and thinking like, ‘Wow, these people, like, everything’s moving so fast. They’re not even living day by day, they’re living hour by hour.’ They have to figure out what’s in front of them and how they’re going to solve this problem. So, then they overlooked other problems that ended up becoming a domino effect.”

As for the cautionary tale of the series, Anthony shared, “Maybe people shouldn’t be billionaires and have that amount of wealth because that amount of power, I think, corrupts people’s souls.”

Julia also brought up the importance of honesty, saying, “I think, like, when you tell someone that you love them, you’re being honest with yourself and also with the other person.”