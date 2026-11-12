Award Shows November 12, 2026
Jamie Miller Set to Open Kids’ Choice Award with ‘Babydoll’ Performance (Exclusive)
We are only days away from the Kids’ Choice Awards!
“Extra” has the exclusive that Jamie Miller will be kicking off the show with a performance of his viral hit song “Babydoll.”
The high-energy performance will feature several cameos from Antonio Cipriano, JYT, and Nickelodeon alum Victoria Justice.
Miller will be celebrating pop culture’s most memorable dance crazes from the 1980s until now!
“Ordinary” singer Alex Warren will be hosting the show on Saturday, November 14.
The Kids’ Choice Awards will broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon and will stream on Paramount+.