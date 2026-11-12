Partners November 12, 2026
How Rack Room Shoes Is Helping Kids in Need This Holiday Season
'Tis the season for giving — and what better way than gifting the season's hottest shoes!
Rack Room Shoes is proudly partnering with Shoes That Fit for its upcoming campaign… a national nonprofit organization tackling poverty in America by giving children in need a new pair of shoes this holiday season.
Since 2007, Rack Room Shoes has raised over $19.6 million and provided over 608,000+ children with new shoes.
Find out how you can donate and provide new shoes to kids in your community from Nov. 25 to Dec. 31 at RackRoomShoes.com.