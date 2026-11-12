Hailee Steinfeld Is Excited for ‘Extra Special’ First Holidays with Baby Girl (Exclusive)

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Hailee Steinfeld, Jodie Foster and Rashida Jones chatted with “Extra” about their new animated supernatural adventure “Hexed.”

Hailee, who welcomed daughter Harper Haize with hubby Josh Allen in April, also talked about motherhood and gearing up for their first holidays with a little one.

When asked if the cast had given her any advice, she said, “I’m getting a lot of love and support, which is very needed during this time, but it’s the most incredible thing. I feel so so very blessed.”

It turns out they all just met the day of the junket!

Rashida, who voices Hailee’s mom in the movie, said, “I have been a fan of Hailee for a long time and have wanted to meet her, but today’s the day. Mother and daughter meet for the first time.”

Jones said of her character, “I play Alice. I’m sort of a stressed out mom of a teen who’s trying really hard to have a sense of control and to keep her baby safe. But ultimately, I think in the process of letting go of my teen daughter and

telling her who she really is, I think I find out kind of who I really am.”

Hailee shared, “I play Billy, the daughter of Alice, who is really trying to figure out how to channel what she discovers, this magical ability inside of her. How that can take her out of this mundane, ordinary day-to-day life and into this beautiful magical world of witches. It is a story of self-discovery and one of learning your power.”

Jodi explained, “I play Queen Celeste, who’s mean. Mostly, she’s power hungry and she’s been holding on to power for a really long time. She loves the adoration of the masses… she feels threatened by Billy coming into the kingdom, the Queendom.”

The stars also chatted about the holidays.

Steinfeld said, “The prep and the cooking and all that is, you know… fun until it’s not. It’s a lot of work.”

She added, “This is my first holiday with a baby, though, so we’re excited to make the holidays a little extra special this year.”

Jodi shared, “I’m most thankful for ‘Hexed’ because this is, like, the great, you know, November present for Thanksgiving. Such a great fun movie. And I’m gonna spend Thanksgiving with my boys, which makes me happy. And the day before is the Green Bay-Rams game... It’s a big deal.”

Rashida said, “I like to cook when it doesn’t feel like pressure. We have this very old stuffing recipe in my family that I like to make… I love stuffing so much I once wrote a song about it… It’s almost like a sexy R&B song… It’s basically like just all the ingredients of stuffing and then I think it ends with something about stuffing my bird. It’s not great. I mean, it's really — it's embarrassing.”

We had to ask Rashida if she would ever do a “Parks and Recreation” reboot.

Jones said, “Me personally? Yeah, sure. If it were up to me, absolutely. Are you kidding?”

She said of the show’s co-creator, “Mike Schur’s always been like, ‘There has to be a reason why.’ I'm like, ‘Why? Why does there have to be a reason?’”